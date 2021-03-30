Todd Berard Sells 2,120 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $74,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $226,195.20.

On Thursday, February 18th, Todd Berard sold 1,882 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $76,540.94.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Todd Berard sold 12,324 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $548,171.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $35.96. 318,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,564. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. Stephens increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.