Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Toll Brothers posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.21. 5,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $59.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 878,297 shares of company stock worth $48,271,799. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.