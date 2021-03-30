Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Boosted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 165.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,321 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,358,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 178.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,636 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 88,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 20,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $1,153,276.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,902,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,020,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 878,297 shares of company stock worth $48,271,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

