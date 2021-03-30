TOP (TOP) Market Cap Hits $26.38 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. One TOP coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. TOP has a total market cap of $26.38 million and $1.04 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TOP has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,079.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.20 or 0.00637510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

