Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Danske upgraded Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS TPDKY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.60. 898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620. Topdanmark A/S has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

