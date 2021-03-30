Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Hits $164.06 on Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $57.14 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $164.06 or 0.00278764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00057448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00248863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.48 or 0.00921749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00050154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00075824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00030802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,265 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

