Tornado Hits One Day Trading Volume of $449,364.00 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Tornado has a market cap of $450,219.84 and $449,364.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for about $75.04 or 0.00127106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00057783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00244933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.05 or 0.00909715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00049795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00076523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00030084 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

Tornado Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.