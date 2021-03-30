Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 51.3% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the fourth quarter worth $730,000.

Shares of NYSE:NDP opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

