Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.85

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 61 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tosoh from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

