Total (NYSE:TOT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Total (NYSE:TOT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.
Total stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.08. 55,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Total by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Total by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Total by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Total by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.
About Total
TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
