Total (NYSE:TOT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Total (NYSE:TOT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Total stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.08. 55,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, analysts expect that Total will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Total by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Total by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Total by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Total by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

