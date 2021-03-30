Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Stake Lowered by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,217 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Total by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Total by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Total by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total Se has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOT. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

