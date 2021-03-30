Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.35

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.35 and traded as high as C$24.42. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$24.21, with a volume of 1,201,607 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOU shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.35.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.2799999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.79 per share, with a total value of C$98,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,766,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$173,527,011.01. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $598,508.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

