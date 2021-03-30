Towercrest Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Towercrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.9% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,745,000 after buying an additional 516,655 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 89,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 68,222 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 32,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 288.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,423,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $164,856,000 after buying an additional 1,057,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

AAPL opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average of $123.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

