Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of TM traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.77. The company had a trading volume of 30,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $113.98 and a 52-week high of $163.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.