Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 394,799 shares.The stock last traded at $153.76 and had previously closed at $154.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $215.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.02 and its 200-day moving average is $144.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $775,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

