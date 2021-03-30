TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Acquires 96,135 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,395,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96,135 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises 1.5% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Berry Global Group worth $134,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,565. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,000 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

