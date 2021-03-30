TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips comprises approximately 0.8% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Koninklijke Philips worth $74,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 118,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

PHG stock remained flat at $$56.88 during trading on Tuesday. 4,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,642. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

