TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Buys 35,700 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Sony accounts for about 1.0% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sony worth $93,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNE. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Sony by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of Sony stock traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $104.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a twelve month low of $56.65 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Equities analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

