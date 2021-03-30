TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Buys 96,725 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,725 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 0.9% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $81,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.31.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.51. 7,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.55. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.25 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

