TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,725,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265,000 shares during the quarter. Progyny comprises about 6.9% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned about 17.00% of Progyny worth $624,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.05. 14,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.18 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In related news, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 2,846 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $126,476.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 20,010 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $866,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,616 shares of company stock valued at $17,705,462. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

