TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 482,668 shares during the period. Mplx makes up approximately 0.5% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Mplx worth $47,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 12.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 8.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 813,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 62,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. 8,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,155. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

