TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Has $12.72 Million Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,486 shares during the quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Hamilton Lane worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,227. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

