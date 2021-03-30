TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Has $137.22 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,311 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 479,449 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 1.5% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Ross Stores worth $137,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 96.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $399,000. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 435,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 15.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,557 shares of company stock worth $24,504,041. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $121.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,072. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 142.89, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

