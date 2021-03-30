TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Has $158.78 Million Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135,633 shares during the period. Pegasystems comprises 1.8% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned about 1.48% of Pegasystems worth $158,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pegasystems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 44,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEGA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.94. 2,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.92 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,847 shares of company stock worth $972,286. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.