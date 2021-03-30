TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Has $50.37 Million Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,731,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,312,351 shares during the quarter. Grifols comprises about 0.6% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of Grifols worth $50,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,054. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grifols currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

