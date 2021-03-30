TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,512,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,827 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 1.5% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Fidelity National Financial worth $137,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.94. 8,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,410. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

