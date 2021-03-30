TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,587,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,339,000. McAfee accounts for approximately 12.3% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned about 15.69% of McAfee as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth $314,642,000. Intel Corp purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth $95,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth $87,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $77,782,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $61,745,000.

NASDAQ:MCFE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,997. McAfee Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McAfee in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their target price on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

