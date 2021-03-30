TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters accounts for approximately 2.8% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of Thomson Reuters worth $249,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 299,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after acquiring an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,026,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,992,000 after acquiring an additional 383,938 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.35. 12,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.19. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $63.09 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

