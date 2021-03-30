TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Takes $2.25 Billion Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,206,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,670,000. C3.ai comprises 24.9% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned about 16.91% of C3.ai at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AI. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $138,750,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $104,063,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $20,917,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $85,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares in the company, valued at $185,301,473.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,428,751 shares of company stock worth $459,542,594 over the last 90 days.

NYSE:AI traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.45. 18,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,946. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

