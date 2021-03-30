TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,830 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned about 0.68% of StepStone Group worth $25,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on STEP shares. UBS Group cut shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of StepStone Group stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,176. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.29 million. Analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,768,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $40,775,532.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

