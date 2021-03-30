TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Up 8.3%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.82. 13,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 982,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPIC. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

