Traders Buy Large Volume of BHP Group Call Options (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 14,155 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,474% compared to the typical volume of 396 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,827,000 after buying an additional 295,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $162,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,997,000 after acquiring an additional 62,208 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BBL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 466,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,080. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $67.03.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 112.85%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

