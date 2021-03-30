Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,232 call options on the company. This is an increase of 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 788 call options.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,018 shares of company stock worth $1,316,971. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

NASDAQ QURE traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. Equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

