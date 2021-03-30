Traders Buy Large Volume of Wheaton Precious Metals Call Options (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 34,338 call options on the company. This is an increase of 360% compared to the typical volume of 7,464 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,740,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.72. 375,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.