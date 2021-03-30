Traders Purchase Large Volume of Uniti Group Call Options (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 30,588 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,180% compared to the average daily volume of 2,389 call options.

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,149. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 417,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

