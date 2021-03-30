Transcodium Reaches Market Cap of $110,954.68 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $110,954.68 and approximately $1,024.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00021942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00047703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,995% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.72 or 0.00631468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027309 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

About Transcodium

TNS is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

