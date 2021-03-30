TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,357 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of TransDigm Group worth $69,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

TDG opened at $579.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $260.00 and a 52 week high of $626.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $592.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.65.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

