Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $639.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report $639.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $682.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $596.00 million. Transocean posted sales of $759.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIG. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $15,211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 587.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,403 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,256 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. Transocean has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.81.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

