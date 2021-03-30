TravelNote Reaches One Day Volume of $1,038.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, TravelNote has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. TravelNote has a market cap of $31,788.35 and $1,038.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00057819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00233565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.94 or 0.00890395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00050244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00075951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00030683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

