Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,942.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $104,798.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,246 shares of company stock valued at $875,013. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000.

Shares of TVTX opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

