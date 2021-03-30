Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Trex worth $20,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $5,147,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 180,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average of $84.53.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

