Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

TRL stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,706. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.36. Trilogy International Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$0.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.76.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.