Tripio Hits Market Cap of $6.63 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a total market cap of $6.63 million and $1.10 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tripio has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00047105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,526.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.43 or 0.00636368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

