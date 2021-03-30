TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.41

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and traded as low as $14.06. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 162,929 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $442.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 40.65%. Equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

