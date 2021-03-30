Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $181.47

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 181.47 ($2.37) and traded as low as GBX 166.50 ($2.18). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.18), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tritax Big Box REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 159 ($2.08).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 181.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

