Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Short Interest Update

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,244,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Triton International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Triton International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRTN stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $55.69. 507,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Triton International has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.52 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

