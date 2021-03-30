Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Short Interest Update

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.
In other news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,244,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TRTN stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $55.69. 507,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Triton International has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84.
Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.52 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.89%.
Triton International Company Profile
Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.
