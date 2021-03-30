TriumphX Hits Market Cap of $12.91 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One TriumphX token can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00001772 BTC on major exchanges. TriumphX has a total market cap of $12.91 million and $2.65 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded up 41% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00057912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00247805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.99 or 0.00906394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00076015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030306 BTC.

TriumphX Token Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

TriumphX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

