TRON (TRX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.53 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. TRON has a market cap of $4.68 billion and approximately $1.53 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001767 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

