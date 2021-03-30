TrueDeck Price Hits $0.0104 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $320,815.48 and $14,562.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00046857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,011.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.01 or 0.00641016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00067983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00027030 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

