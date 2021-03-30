TrueFeedBack Price Tops $0.0072 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $16.96 million and approximately $466,946.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00047258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,873.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.44 or 0.00632209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFB) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.